The community of Locorotondo breathed a sigh of relief last night. The child, not even two years old, who disappeared in the late morning, reappeared in good health. A day of anguish and hope ended with a happy ending thanks to the collective effort of volunteers, law enforcement and the determination of the little boy’s family.

The search, which began immediately after the disappearance was reported, saw the participation of numerous citizens and the mayor Anthony Bufanowho coordinated the field operations. The child’s father also played the flutean instrument that the little boy is very fond of, in the hope of attracting the little one’s attention and finding him more quickly.

In the late afternoon, after 8 hours of frantic searching, the child was finally located about five kilometers away from the house where he lives with his parents and siblings. He was under a fig treetired but safe. Mayor Bufano, visibly relieved, declared:

“He had a guardian angel who saved him.”

The exact details of how the little boy managed to travel such a long distance without being noticed remain unclear. mayor explained that the child was on a private road, usually closed by a gate that, strangely, was open yesterday. The molecular dogs had detected tracks around the house, initially suggesting that the child was nearby, and not several kilometers away.

The tests carried out at the pediatric hospital in Bari have established that the child has not suffered traumas. Although he was fine, doctors preferred to monitor him overnight as a precaution. The small wounds on the child’s face are already healing and he is expected to return home in the next few hours.

The entire community of Locorotondo has shown a great sense of solidarity and unity during this event. Mayor Bufano, reflecting on the event, thanked all those who participated in the search and emphasized the importance of collaboration between citizens and authorities in emergency situations.

