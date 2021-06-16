The new Forza Horizon 5 was one of the great novelties during the E3 2021 thanks to the fact that it allows you to use all-terrain vehicles to travel some of the most incredible natural landscapes. This new installment will take place in Mexico, so a famous local taqueria decided to jump on the train and promote itself.

In his most recent trailer he showed us his level of commitment and detail with the Mexican public, Forza Horizon 5 will take us to great places of Mexico What Tequila, Guanajuato, Uxmal and even active volcanoes. In them they showed the famous fresh waters, plastic chairs and even taco carts, so it was inevitable that someone would take advantage.

Takesabroso wanted to take Forza Horizon 5 to another level

This taqueria from Veracruz shared in their social networks, a ‘filtration’ of one of the available scenarios of Forza Horizon 5. In this you can see some details that several Mexican women will be able to recognize: Electoral propaganda, a Oxxo, Similar Pharmacies, some dogs running and the Tacky.

Forza Horizon 5 It is not the first franchise that this Mexican taqueria has decided to use in this way. So far there have been no copyright conflicts on the part of the companies and we hope there will not be. Well, some of them are of great quality, these are some of the examples:

