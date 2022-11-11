Saturday, November 12, 2022
He despised Mexico to represent the United States and today he was left out of the list to go to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 11, 2022
in Sports
0

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is just a few days away from starting and many of the participating teams have already announced their official list of 26 players who will represent them, in the case of Mexico’s greatest rival, the United States team, has given to know last Wednesday, November 9, his list for the World Cup.

The Stars and Stripes Coach, Gregg Berhalter reported the call for the United States for Qatar 2022, highlighting the presence of its figures such as: Christian Pulisic of Chelsea, Weston McKennie of Juventus and John Reyna of Borussia Dortmund, in addition, there were also reasons to enter into controversy.

Ricardo Pepi was left out of the World Cup / ANP/GettyImages

Ricardo Pepi was left out of the World Cup / ANP/GettyImages

One of the most striking absences was that of the youth academy player of the FC Dallas, Ricardo Pepiwho ended up being left out, the attacker of Mexican descent who was summoned for all the games of the Concacaf octagonal, participating in 10 of 14 games and had a scoring record of three touchdowns.

The current soccer player Groningen from the Netherlands had the possibility of choosing the Tricolor team given his ancestry, however, he chose to represent the eternal rival of the north and has been left without a place in the next World Cup, being surpassed in the payroll by people like Josh Sargent Y Tim Weah, both also in European football.

And it is that the decision to go to the Bundesliga with the Augsburg at the beginning of 2022 it was not satisfactory, since he played 16 games and could not score a single goal. While this season she has played nine games, she has scored six goals and given two assists in the Groningenunfortunately for the 19-year-old striker were not enough to be considered.


