Eliana Maiori’s partner Caratella said he never thought of escaping, he had packed his bags for prison

Giovanni Carbone was arrested after the crime of his partner Eliana Maiori Caratella41-year-old mother and bank employee.

The man shot her a gunshot to the face and then, after leaving the lifeless body in the house, he turned himself in to the police.

The 39-year-old appeared before the magistrate and declared that, contrary to what the investigators hypothesized, he didn’t want to escape after the deed committed. The suitcases found during the surveys, he had prepared because he, to tell him about him, she was aware that he would be arrested. So, he had them prepare for prison.

Regarding the murder weapon, Giovanni Carbone instead declared that he had one procured without a firearms licencefor a his personal defense.

It is not yet clear what prompted him to commit the crime. The woman’s children, from a previous relationship, fortunately, they weren’t at home. They had just left for school.

Neighbors said they didn’t know much about the couple and not having heard shouts, quarrels or the sound of gunfire. It had never happened to witness discussions between the two.

Eliana Maiori Caratella had reported the man a year ago

In the last few hours, however, a sad detail. The president of the Equal Opportunities Commission of the Abruzzo Region, Maria Franca D’Agostino, declared that she had become aware of a complaint, filed a year ago by the woman, against the man. She had reported that she had been threatened with a firearm.

D’Agostino now wonders why nobody intervened and how man ever managed, after such an alarm, to get a firearm.