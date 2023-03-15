Giaccio would have lost his mind when he saw Emanuele Costa denying that he had outstanding debts and not recognizing his investments

Confirmed the economic motive behind the crime of Emanuel Costa, the 41-year-old Roman chef who lost his life on March 10 in front of his restaurant. Fabio Giaccio, the man who shot him, confessed everything, including the reasons that prompted him to make such a heinous gesture.

Era on the evening of March 10 last year when the agents of the Rome Traffic Police intervened in via Germano Sommeiller following a report of a lifeless man inside a car.

It was later discovered that the victim was Emanuele Costanza, known by all as Chef Manuel Costa, owner and cook of the restaurant Osteria Degli Artisti in the Esquiline district of the capital.

Police officers found a pistol with the serial number abraded. The same weapon that, with two shotsone in the chest and one in the head, had taken the 41-year-old’s life.

The hours started right away searches of the responsible of the gesture, which however stopped a few hours later. The same, in fact, presented himself of his own free will at the police station, confessing what was done just before.

The words of the Killer by Emanuele Costanza

The killer is called Fabio Giacciois a 43-year-old Neapolitan entrepreneur and, as discovered during the investigation, had relations with the victim at a working level.

During the interrogation, the man provided details of both dynamic of the crime, and on the motive for it.

Apparently Costa had it refused to put his side in an investment that provided for the reopening of a restaurant, bordering the Osteria Degli Artisti, which the two had already managed in the past. The killer allegedly said:

We had some work done at the Metropolis and this time it was his turn to pay. I had already done my part. Instead, he first began to hesitate, then to unload the responsibilities of the closure onto me and, finally, to demand that I bear the expenses that had to be faced.

There quarrel according to Giaccio it would be degenerate and after some shouting and shoving, he took out his revolver and pulled the trigger: “After hearing him deny having pending debts, despite all that I had invested, I never saw him again“.