the boundary

In the midst of the controversy over the reform of the Higher Education Law, the rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, Jesús Madueña, was uncomfortable with the questions from the reporter of THE DEBATE. Faced with questions, he distanced himself from the Sinaloense Parties. He did not deny that he is one of the founders of the party, but, according to his words, they no longer have anything to do with that political institute. Be?

Where did it go

The nightmare of many workers in the Ministry of Health in Sinaloa. Yesterday, at the Urban Health Center of The Mochis They claimed discounts that they are getting from items they bought on credit in past administrations, which they assure they already paid for and showed proof, but apparently that money never reached its destination. It has been a struggle for years, which has to be investigated, and if this is real, those responsible must pay. A challenge for the 4T.

It is not worth pointing out

While the attorney general of the Mazatlan City Hall, Claudia Cárdenas, pointed out that the former senior officer Nayla Velardethe councilor Bernardo Alcaraz and the former director of Public Works Luis Núñez did not appear to testify at the hearing on Thursday in the process that is taking place with the former mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez, she was not present yesterday at the hearing for which she was summoned, what an irony!

expected return

After the pandemic this year the traditional F will be heldNavachiste International Arts Summer Festival, which receives hundreds of visitors from other states and parts of the world, bringing workshops, cultural and recreational activities to Aparecido Island. Yesterday the mayor promised to provide food to the attendees in the eight days that the event will last, as well as material for the sculptors, drinking water, security and a medical clinic.

for surveillance

Given the analysis of the dates on which shrimp could be banned, the fishermen of Santa María Bay are already organizing themselves to be able to undertake the surveillance strategy. Heliodoro Castro Mejía, director of Angostura Agriculture and Fishingsaid that in the fishing fields of Costa Azul, La Reforma and Playa Colorada they already bring the plan to request financial support from the municipal authorities.

university autonomy

Happy Women and Family Day!

