A woman filed a lawsuit before the Al Ain Court of First Instance, demanding that a person (the defendant) be obligated to pay more than 350,000 dirhams in compensation for her damages due to his appropriation of 250,000 dirhams, which she borrowed from a bank, and handed it over to him on the claim of investing with him.

In her lawsuit, the plaintiff confirmed that she had met the defendant through a social networking site, and the defendant had deluded her that he was an (important personality), and had commercial activities in which he worked. He asked her to participate in commercial activities, and he also asked her to hand him an amount of 250,000 dirhams.

The plaintiff indicated that she had already borrowed the amount from a bank, and handed it over to the defendant with his own vehicle, but then it became clear to her that she had been subjected to a fraud by the defendant, and that he was not a citizen of the state, and the defendant was convicted of that act. , confirming that it suffered several damages, as a result of what the defendant did to it, represented in the accumulation of bank benefits and other material and moral ones that intensified it to file a lawsuit with the aforementioned requests.

The plaintiff requested that the defendant be compelled to return the sums that he unlawfully seized from the plaintiff, amounting to 250 thousand dirhams, in addition to bank interest in the amount of 27,500 dirhams, as well as obliging him to pay her an amount of 100 thousand dirhams, in compensation for the material, moral and moral damages that she suffered as a result of The defendant’s actions and misconduct, in addition to obligating him to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

The court stated that it was established that the defendant owed a debt on the charge of appropriating the cash amount owned by the plaintiff using a fraudulent method, as he claimed an incorrect capacity, by communicating with the victim, deluding her into owning projects, and asking her for a sum of money, and that has become final according to the testimony. And then this criminal judiciary has decided on the common basis between the civil and criminal lawsuits in question and in their legal description, and attributed it to its perpetrator, which is that the defendant unlawfully seized from the plaintiff the cash amount owned by her, and the court established it from perusal The criminal judgment based on the case is that the amount seized from the plaintiff amounted to 250 thousand dirhams, and then this judiciary has the force of the final order, considered before this court in proving the debt of the defendant to the plaintiff for the amount claimed pursuant to Articles 50 of the Evidence Law and 269 of the Procedure Law penal.

And she stated that since the plaintiff had reported in her claim newspaper that the defendant had not returned the seized amount to date, and the court had not proved his innocence of that amount, and then the court would prove that the defendant’s debt is still occupied by the plaintiff with the claimed amount, which is with him The lawsuit before him is valid and established, and the plaintiff must respond to her request, and the defendant shall be judged for an amount of 250,000 dirhams, plus 50,000 dirhams in compensatory compensation for the resulting damage, which is represented in the plaintiff’s feeling of psychological pain that she suffered, and depriving her of the amount seized by the defendant In addition to accumulating bank interest on the plaintiff.