migrate to the United States It is quite a challenge when it comes to settling into a jobwhich is why many choose to be delivery drivers for different delivery applications. As is the case with This young manwhich explained a ingenious method to earn some extra money during their workday. which is why many choose to be delivery drivers for different delivery applications. As is the case withwhich explained aduring their workday.

According to the criteria of

In addition to sharing this method on his TikTok account, he spoke with Business Insiderwhere He detailed his tricks“I’m not doing this to play, I’m just doing it for money,” he said. On the other hand,He mentioned that he works with Uber Eats and DoorDashsince both allow the delivery person to get the entire tip.

Most of the orders you see include a tipJay said. These generally range from US$3 and US$7although the base payout is between US$2 and US$2.50. As for earnings, He said he earns US$45 in the winter monthswhere people decide not to leave their homes.

How to work as a delivery driver in the United States

If you decide to experiment in this job like Jay, There are several options to which interested parties can apply.. In Uber Eatsyou simply need to register on their website or mobile application, with the advantage of doing so in the vehicle you already own. In addition, Profits are easily obtained and with immediate withdrawal.

In DoorDash The system is similar, but has some more requirements, such as documentation, social security and background check. On the other hand, you must detail which vehicle you will be working on. Both apps have a base pay, but tips and promotions will make you earn more money.