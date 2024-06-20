According to the criteria of

TikTok is one of the platforms most used by Latinos to document issues related to life in the United States, so these types of publications usually attract a lot of attention. In a recent video, A man said that Goodwill is “the poor man’s store” to refer to its low prices and narrated some of the objects that can be found there.

“Here you will find clothes for men from US$6, such as t-shirts and shorts”, indicated the user of the Comunidad Latina account in the USA. Later in the video, He said he found dresses for women for US$8, bags from US$6, shoes for children from US$3 and for women from US$8. He also showed that for US$2 you can purchase cups or glasses costing US$3.

In the recording the man is heard stating that “They have everything for the kitchen like pots for US$4, or appliances like coffee makers for US$9.giant mirrors for US$40, and cushions that are offered for US$3.” “You can really find everything here,” concluded the video that was released by the Latin user.

In this regard, users of the social network did not take long to express their opinion with comments such as “A few years ago it was cheap, but now it is more expensive than Ross”, or “the rich say that Ross or Burlington is cheaper”. Although there were also those who assured that they found “good things at a very good price.”

What is Goodwill, defined as the ‘poor store’ by a Latino in the United States



Goodwill Industries was founded in 1902 by Reverend Edgar J. Helms in Boston, Massachusetts. According to the company’s official portal, Goodwill helps people find products at low prices and also helps its employees build a career. Furthermore, it was stated that in 2019 alone, it served over 25,000,000 people worldwide and helped over 230,000 people train for careers in industries such as banking, IT, and healthcare.