Rosario Jurado Magdaleno, Charo to her friends, had a thorn in her side ever since she finished her degree in Philosophy and Letters in 1970 at the University of Granada. He wanted to do his doctoral thesis. And he has achieved it only that he has done it at the age that most of his generation is leading a retired life. Now at 81 years old, Charo has defended his doctoral thesis at the Faculty of Philology of the University of Seville. His work, “Hemingway and money: an approach to his life and work” was rated unanimously with outstanding marks after its presentation, just a few days ago, by the court before which he defended him. Now this woman from Cádiz living in Seville, mother of three children and grandmother of six grandchildren, is elated. Because it has achieved its purpose many years later. Her story is that of a woman who finished her degree in Philosophy and Letters in the 1969/1970 academic year. At that time the study plan was different from today. The degree, then five courses, had two common years and then you had to choose your specialty. And she opted for English philology. Charo already stood out during her studies. His excellent results earned him a scholarship to go to England. Long before Erasmus, she spent a year teaching Spanish at a British school near London. Then he achieved the extraordinary award of a bachelor’s degree at the University of Granada and moved to Seville. In high school After spending some time teaching classes at Hispalense, teaching subjects such as English language and English teaching methodology, Charo decided to prepare for a high school professorship. , something he also achieved without problem. This is how she has been for 35 years as a high school professor in various centers in Seville, the last one before Carlos Haya de Tablada retired. She taught at the high school and also ran an English academy in East Seville. And she had to make all of this compatible with family life: taking care of her three children with her husband. He barely had a free minute left. “I didn’t have time for anything,” she says. So the years went by until, already retired, in 2017, she decided to start the thesis that she had been putting off for so many years. She was already a grandmother and was 75 years old. But he stopped to think: “If I don’t do it now, I’ll never do it,” he said to himself. Then he began to look for professors who would direct his thesis. A task that was not easy either. Until she found Dr. Ángeles Toda Iglesia and María Isabel Porcel García, who were the professors at the University of Seville who supported her and agreed to direct her work. “Some would think I was going to die before finishing my work,” he jokes. But it has not been like that. He decided to lock himself in to study. There have been several years of intense work in which he has hardly had any vacations. Neither summer, nor Christmas nor long weekends. While most people her age enjoy a peaceful retirement, she was at her best. He continued studying the American writer. On this path of study he had the support of his entire family. “Go ahead, mom,” her children and husband told her. And her grandchildren, some of them already lawyers, were not surprised to see their grandmother studying either. “It didn’t seem strange to them because they had always seen me working,” he says. The day she read her thesis the family wanted to accompany her. In addition to her closest relatives such as her husband, her children, grandchildren and siblings, her friends from Cádiz and even the neighbors of her house were at the Faculty of Philology. “I guess it will attract attention because I’m the only one at this age, but I feel very proud,” she proclaims. Charo is already a doctor. It’s never too late, the saying goes.

#defends #thesis #University #Seville #thought #die #finishing