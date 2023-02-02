At the end of October Alessandro Bruno had been attacked by some criminals after he had tried to defend his fiancée from them

Unfortunately, the story linked to ended with the worst of epilogues Alexander Bruno, a 33-year-old from Voghera who, last October, was attacked in the street by some criminals just because he defended his girlfriend Asia. After about three months of agony, the man’s heart stopped forever.

The events go back to the past October 29th and Asia, Alessandro’s 21-year-old girlfriend, took care of telling how things went.

The young woman, in an interview given to Corriere della Serashe explained that she had gone to dance with her friends and that, upon leaving the club, she called her boyfriend Alessandro to be reached.

The two left together, but on the way home she started feeling unwell, so she asked her man to pull over to get some air.

Just as they stood still, Asia explained, 4 people approached, two men and two women. One of the latter made impolite comments about her and so Alessandro intervened to defend her and ask them to get away from her.

One of the boys, at that point, took one bottle of beer and hit him with unheard-of violence on the head, knocking him to the ground.

Alessandro Bruno’s agony lasted three months

Asia then said that her boyfriend was transported to the hospital in Alexandria, where he was perfectly conscious. The doctors had told her that she had a bad traumabut no one thought at the time that it could end in death.

The conditions by Alessandro Bruno are you get worse gradually as the days and weeks went by, until a few weeks ago, when the 33-year-old passed away forever. The efforts of the doctors and the doctors were useless three surgeries to which he had been subjected.

Now Asia and Alessandro’s parents are asking for justice. The authorities have opened an investigation file for Pre-Intentional Murder and there are two registered in the register of suspects for now.

The man leaves his parents, girlfriend Asia and a little child I had a few years ago from a previous relationship.