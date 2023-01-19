Silvano Maccagnan, years ago he discovered he had cancer and defeated it: yesterday a tragic fate took him away at the age of 72

An incredibly adverse and tragic fate, what happened to Silvano Maccagnan, a 72-year-old man originally from Fonzaso, in the Belluno area, who lost his life yesterday morning in a terrible road collision. A few years ago he had been diagnosed with a tumor, which he had managed to defeat by fighting. The condolences of an entire community.

One more victim on Italian roads. This time it was Silvano who lost his life, a 72-year-old man who met his end in the early morning hours of yesterday, Wednesday 18 January, following a tremendous head-on collision between his Ford and a Nissan that had come in the opposite direction.

The whole thing happened just before 7:00 in the morning in the gallery Foot jumpalong the state road 50 which joins the municipal territories of Fonzaso And Lamonin the province of Belluno.

I immediately intervened on the spot Fire fighters of the Feltre company, who proceeded to extract the 72-year-old man from his car and deliver him into the hands of the 118 health workers, who urgently transported him to the nearest hospital.

In the hospital, due to the seriousness of the injuries sustained, Mr. Maccagnan he died shortly after his arrivalfrustrating the doctors’ attempts to save him.

Silvano Maccagnan had defeated a tumor

Credit: Veneto Strade Spa

According to reports, it seems that the man had breakfast at the bar like every morning, and then set off towards Belluno for his usual commissions.

The police have carried out all the findings on the scene of the accident and ascertained that it was there nissan to invade the lane on which Silvano Maccagnon traveled. The most accredited hypothesis is that of a stroke of sleep or an illness.

As mentioned, the man was 72 years old, he was a retired former municipal operator, he was married and had two daughters.

There family it was everything for him, especially after retirement, although he continued to carry out projects with various associations in the area.

Credit: Veneto Strade Spa

Everyone knew Silvano in the area and there are dozens condolence messages appeared on the web in the hours following the accident.

A few years ago, shortly after retirement, he discovered he had a cancer which with courage and tenacity he had beaten.