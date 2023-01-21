Last year Colour, a popular streamer, issued a public complaint that due to the shutdown of Google Stadia he would lose his nearly 6,000 hours of gameplay on Red Dead Redemption II.

Luckily Rockstar Games paid attention to his claim. That’s why he announced that players like him could transfer the progress they made to any other version of the game. This is how you would keep all of your RDO$, Gold Bars, XP, and Role Tokens.

The above can be transferred to another account on PS4, Xbox One or PC, and they were required to do so 30 days prior to termination of service by linking their Rockstar Games Social Club account.

We recommend: Stadia developers were not warned that Google would close it.

That happened in October 2022 and it seemed like it was a done deal. However, the company decided to give this content generator an ‘extra’, and it is that he recently revealed that he received a gift from him. This consists of allusive merchandise.

Font: Rockstar Games.

The package of Red Dead Redemption II sent to you by Rockstar Games includes t-shirts, mugs and artwork from the game. Color thanked the company for the gift and their support.

Especially for reaching out to him and helping the community at Google Stadia to prevent most of his game progress from being lost. In the end, his call helped make the company aware of this problem.

Why did Google Stadia end and ruin the fun in Red Dead Redemption II?

Red Dead Redemption II and many other games, just like gamers, ended up affected by the shutdown of Google Stadia. Why did the service end?

According to Google, it was due to the low demand from the public. Despite all the money invested, it could not attract the attention of consumers.

So the company decided to shut down the servers on January 18, 2023, which was the death knell for this cloud platform.

Font: Twitter.

Google intends to leverage the technology behind Stadia in future projects with its partners. But it’s hard for video game studios and publishers to trust what it does again.

Especially since many were not warned of the cessation of service. That ruined the progress they had with the titles they were working on or had already released. In the end, it all ended as a public relations nightmare for Google.

In addition to Red Dead Redemption II We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.