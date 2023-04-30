He was convinced that Alessandra Matteuzzi was cheating on him and decided to kill her, but the investigators discovered much more about Giovanni Padovani

New discoveries of the investigators on Giovanni Padovanithe 27-year-old footballer accused of taking the life of his ex Alessandra Matteuzzi.

The defendant has always stated that he has acted out of jealousy, Alessandra Matteuzzi was cheating on him, or at least that’s what he was convinced of. That obsession blinded him, leading him to do it ruthless gesture.

But the investigators’ investigations, carried out on the man’s cell phone, revealed something else. Giovanni Padovani had betrayed Alessandra Matteuzzi several times and with different women. She proved it chats with teammates, through which she told of her relationship with the 56-year-old and shared intimate videos with other women.

There are also several conversations between the footballer and other women, dating back to June.

In the last messages sent to his teammates, Giovanni Padovani asked them to tell, whatever would happen, how much he was suffering and how was no longer able to thinkbecause manipulated.

On the day of the crime, the footballer was in retreat with the team, but after seeing a photo published by Alessandra, he decided to leave everything and go to Bologna.

Giovanni Padovani presented himself under the home of Alessandra Matteuzzi

He waited for his ex under his house and as soon as she arrived, he has started hitting herfirst with bare hands and then with a hammer. Shocked neighbors tried to stop him.

Padovani kept repeating that Alessandra was cheating on him and ranting about her, even with one wrought iron bench found in the atrium. In the end, she waited for law enforcement and he got himself arrestedconfessing what he had just done.

Alessandra Matteuzzi had denounced her ex, he had become obsessive and did not allow her to live her life, showing up unannounced and constantly checking on her. However, law enforcement officers had not yet had time to start the investigation.

The process will start next May 3rd. Giovanni Padovani is accused of crime aggravated by premeditation, futile motives and stalking.