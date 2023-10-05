An atrocious case of infanticide occurred in Egypt, a 29-year-old woman decided to murder her five-year-old son with her own hands and subsequently commit acts of cannibalism with his body.

According to the authorities, the events occurred five months ago in the home of Hanaa Mohamed Hassan, 29, after committing the crime the woman was arrested while the sentence she had to pay was known.

(Also: Almost 20 former students denounce the Jesuit order in Bolivia for sexual assaults).

The Zagazig Criminal Court came to the conclusion that this woman was not in a psychological condition to plead guilty and after reviewing the case they came to the conclusion that she murdered her five-year-old son in “a state of madness.”

According to the report, this woman suffers from mental problems and was therefore referred to a psychiatric clinic where she will receive treatment.

(Keep reading: Girl was forced by her aunt to witness and participate in sexual acts: this is known).

How did the events occur?

Last May, while she was in her home with her son, Hanaa Mohamed Hassan, 29, allegedly took an ax and ended the child’s life in a cruel way.

After committing the crime, this woman took the child’s body to the bathroom where she tried to hide the evidence of infanticide.

(Keep reading: Court considers that ‘sexting’ with a minor under 14 years of age is an abusive sexual crime).

According to the police report, one of the minor’s uncles was the one who discovered parts of the minor’s body in this woman’s house, which he immediately reported to the authorities.

The investigation also revealed that the woman had committed these acts to prevent her ex-husband and the child’s paternal family from suing her for custody of the child.

(Also: ‘My coach raped me more than 400 times,’ denounced a former French tennis player).

The ex-husband told DailyMail that: “We separated four years ago because she had her father’s land and she asked me to leave the house and my family and go with her to live on those lands. I tried to reconcile with her after the divorce, but “He refused and stuck to his opinion.”

More news:

Superhero dog: saved his owner from dying in a robbery; He was shot 3 times and died.

Alfredo Ballí, the Mexican assassin who inspired the character of Hannibal Lecter

Intruders broke into a mental clinic in Antioquia: one was murdered and the other escaped