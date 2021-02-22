Animal abuse has no limits: a woman shared on Facebook how she killed a giraffe during a hunt that her husband “gave her”. Not only that, but he uploaded tremendous images, with chilling details: He posed with the heart of the giraffe in his hand.

Merelize van der Merwe, 32, showed on the social network that her husband had spent more than 2,000 dollars for her to unleash his passion, hunting. And his victim, a 17-year-old male giraffe.

The woman shared photos of her, rifle at the ready, on Facebook, next to the giraffe’s corpse. In a more engaging image, the woman shared a photo of herself holding the animal’s huge heart: “Have you ever wondered how big a giraffe’s heart is? I’m delighted with my Valentine’s Day gift !!!” , He said.

Merelize van der Merwe poses next to the dead animal.

The woman, who announced that her idea is to make a carpet with the animal’s skin, did not hide that she published the photo to provoke the animalists: “I have no respect for them, I call them ‘the mafia,” she wrote.

Van Der Merwe, who runs a citrus farm in North South Africa’s Limpopo province, said that the giraffe’s death “created work for 11 people that day” and “a lot of meat for the locals.”

In addition, he maintains that their slaughter will improve the species: “A new male can take over and provide strong new genetics for the herd,” he maintains. “If hunting is prohibited, animals will lose their value and disappear. Hunting helped rescue many species from the brink of extinction.

The woman, with the heart of the murdered animal.

“The only people who protect these animals are trophy hunters,” added the young woman, who assures that she has hunted since she was a child and that she killed lions, leopards and elephants.

Van der Merwe received numerous criticisms from other users of the social network and conservationists. Speaking to the British newspaper The Mirror, Elisa Allen, of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, said: “Someone who kills another sentient being, cuts his heart and brags about it fits the definition of psychopath“.

“Someday trophy hunting will be listed as a sign of a psychiatric disorder, as it should be today. It’s delusions of grandeur, serial murder, and bloodlust combined with a burning desire to show off, “Allen concluded.