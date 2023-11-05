Tonight a 32-year-old Ecuadorian resident in Vidigulfo (Pavia) died near the Pieve Emanuele train station (Milan). From the investigations carried out, it appears that the victim, in the company of a friend, imprudently crossed the tracks shortly after midnight. After reaching the platform, he apparently lost his balance and ended up under the convoy in transit at the time. The victim’s friend was unharmed. Unfortunately, the immediate intervention of the emergency services was of no avail. However, his friend was unharmed and was left in shock after witnessing the tragic impact.