Bogliasco – She crossed the tracks of Bogliasco station with the barrier lowered, and a FrecciaBianca train grazed her, injuring her leg. Tragedy almost occurred around 8.30pm in the eastern municipality of Genoa where, according to initial reconstructions, a forty-year-old resident in Genoa but domiciled in Bogliasco crossed the tracks when she couldn't have.

The woman, among other things, she was not alone but in the company of her daughter, a little girl who attends primary school, who fortunately did not suffer any consequences from the reckless gesture. However, the train grazed her mother, injuring her leg. The ambulance and the green cross of Bogliasco intervened on the spot: the forty-year-old was transported under yellow code to the emergency room of the San Martino hospital with a cut on her leg.

The mayor, Luca Pastorino, also arrived at the Bogliasco station shortly afterwards. While awaiting the investigations carried out by the police, train circulation was diverted onto a single trackwith slowdowns reported on convoys passing through Bogliasco.