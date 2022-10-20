The woman was then tracked down: the child, fortunately, is fine and has been brought back to the family

From Spain comes truly terrifying news, which kept everyone in suspense for a whole night. A woman takes a newborn baby away from mother in hospital, disguising himself as doctor and breaking into the maternity ward of the hospital. She took him away from her mother in the evening: luckily he was found a few hours later. The woman was arrested.

The two new Spanish parents had their son taken away from a perfect stranger. The story comes from Bilbao. A fake doctor, wearing a white coat, broke into gynecology department of the Basurto University Hospital.

The woman tried to get the newborns from several new mothers, succeeding in the end with the baby’s mother Aimar. Her mother, unaware of what was happening, entrusted her with her newborn son. But a short time later she discovered that she was not a doctor at the hospital.

On Wednesday 19 October 2022, around 9 pm, the hospital staff did not notice the woman who was pretending to be the hospital’s doctor. When the parents understood what had really happened, they gave the alarm.

They were anxious for about 12 hours. Fortunately, around 8.30 am on Thursday 20 October the little one was found on the doormat of a house, safe and sound. Someone had left him there, rang the bell and ran away.

The family who found the child at the door called for help. An ambulance with an incubator brought the baby back to its mother and father, a 30-year-old couple from Durango, of the autonomous community of the Basque Country.

The police also arrested the woman, around 10.30, after looking for her all night. She is a young woman of 24 who had tried to take away other children in the same structure. The woman was also identified thanks to surveillance videos. She had told everyone she was pregnant, so she had been planning the plan for some time.