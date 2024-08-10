-He crossed Juarez by plane with “El Mayo”

-They saw loot in the story of Fernanda and Ulises

-The winner Constandse and Llera’s bet

-Training for dark-skinned people

The Presidency of the Republic does not want to be left with a thorn in its side. It wants to know how the “arrest” operation, delivery or negotiation between the United States government and the head of the Sinaloa Cartel, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, went.

Before leaving yesterday for Juárez to “supervise” the new IMSS hospital in this city, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not say it in a tone of complaint, but it was understood that the Americans continue to not inform Mexico beyond the “basic,” the known.

He said he did not even know the name of the pilot who landed the plane that left “El Mayo” and Joaquín Guzmán López on a runway in El Paso.

“We know that (the plane) did not leave Hermosillo because the Mexican Attorney General’s Office is conducting the corresponding investigation, but there is no cooperation from the United States government in this case…” “We will wait,” he said at the end of the topic.

Yesterday, the US embassy responded with a statement repeating the same thing that the US government has been repeating since the “arrest.” No additional information was provided except for the clarification that the plane landed in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, not in El Paso.

We have said it here before, AMLO has not shown any anger at all, but it is clear that he is bothered by the lack of response to his questions.

Without a doubt, that is why the Attorney General’s Office, the Navy, the National Defense and the National Guard have mounted a gigantic intelligence operation, particularly in Durango, Sinaloa, Sonora and Chihuahua, to investigate what happened, at least on Mexican soil.

They have not found a shred of information either on the famous runway in Hermosillo, where it was initially said the plane had been, nor on the super runway in El Zorrillo, in Guadalupe y Calvo (Chihuahua), nor in Culiacán on the “unofficial” runways that abound.

Ah, they found something, the record of “a plane” that crossed the skies of Juarez and landed right in El Paso. It was recorded in the log of the flight controllers at the airport on this border.

That information is the same as nothing. There are no images other than the radars. No voices, no photos, no videos. Nothing. The gringos even took care of that.

AMLO should be very angry, but he is not. He has tried to find information on his own with this operation, but he has not found anything from his home or from the neighbors.

***

Last Thursday, prosecutors César Jáuregui and Wendy Paola Chávez put an end to the story of the young people from Juarez, Fernanda Molina and Ulises Pecina, who disappeared of their own free will for approximately a month.

As is already known, the young woman was going to take the entrance exam to the Rural Teachers’ College of Saucillo, but in reality she headed south with her boyfriend without even telling her family.

The scarce resources of the lovers, both of legal age, were barely enough to get to Jalisco, where they settled down with some employment and, despite that, they did not report to their loved ones until the investigating authorities found them, only to warn them that they had all of Chihuahua and Juárez hanging by a thread, especially their relatives.

Although the families of both suspect that they had not been victims of any crime, they still staged a sit-in at the Government Palace for almost four days this week that is ending.

They did it, we are told, at the urging of some acquaintances who saw a prize in the love story. They just had to pass it off as a regrettable case of insecurity, the kind that repeats itself every day.

The professional investigation, led by the Special Prosecutor for Crimes against Women and the Attorney General himself, yielded results within a few days, but those strangers, who later returned to Juárez empty-handed, insisted on manipulating the relatives so that they would not admit the fact that Fernanda and Ulises were fine and had left of their own free will.

Until yesterday, no clear political connections had been discovered for these manipulators who presumed to have enough capacity to organize a large protest in the capital, which ended up being deflated thanks to the happy ending for the couple, although the young people, safe and sound, refused to return home.

***

Finally, yesterday’s ephemeral presidential tour ended as anticipated, in a hurry and practically secret, or at least all the issues that were addressed inside and outside the new specialty hospital.

There was no media attention whatsoever. They entered the hospital at 12:45 in the afternoon and left at 2:15.

What we learned was told to AMLO and the incoming Claudia Sheinbaum, is that the third-level hospital is ready to start in a first stage, of general consultation next Monday, although with a minimum capacity, compared to the care it will provide to more than 400 thousand beneficiaries.

By the way, Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar hinted that this will not be Andrés López Obrador’s last visit to Juárez, which he claims to love so much, as he could return in August, before handing over the mandate to his successor.

From then on, the agenda developed without incident, except for the incident when the rude presidential security entourage tried to prevent access to the highest municipal authority, Pérez Cuéllar.

The Government Palace, where Maru Campos works, did not even receive a notice for the event. Bad message.

***

The elected mayors, trustees, councilors and deputies, all of them maroon – and some of a similar color but incorporated into the 4T – are summoned – without the possibility of getting around it – to be trained in Morena’s priorities for the next three years.

They will be in Chihuahua and Guerrero on August 14 and 15, and in Juárez on August 17 and 18, with the decision that they must register at the location closest to them according to the region to which they belong.

They are not beating around the bush when calling up new officials. They are telling them in no uncertain terms that the training course is mandatory.

They must register through a Google Forms form, where they are even asked for their voter ID.

At the national level, the course is run by cartoonist Rafael Barajas, alias El Fisgón. He is the cherry-on-top ideologue.

***

The long-awaited day has finally arrived for the community of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) and its tens of thousands of students, teachers and administrative staff.

Yesterday was the election of the new rector for the period 2024-2030. With a mastery in political leadership, the current rector, Juan Camargo, managed to carry out an impeccable process, free of controversy and without raising any suspicions.

What had been rumored in the halls of the Autonomous Juarez University came to fruition: Dr. Daniel Constandse Cortez was elected as the institution’s next rector. In the first round of voting, Dr. Francisco Llera Pacheco was eliminated after obtaining only 10 votes, compared to 39 obtained by Sergio Villalobos, 40 votes obtained by the teacher, Daniela Veliz, and 43 obtained by Constandse.

In the second round, the result was harsh: Constandse won 40 of the 44 valid votes, thus becoming the rector with the most votes in the history of the UACJ.

This achievement not only marks a milestone for the university, but also reflects the strength of its project and the support it managed to garner among members of the University Council.

There is the unobjectionable result of your operation

***

Someone, we don’t know who, has been betting for weeks with Dr. Francisco Llera Pacheco on the outcome of the United States presidential election.

He bet on Donald Trump. It seemed that Joe Biden’s ailments would lead the aggressive Republican back to the American Presidency and Llera would pocket the fruit of his bet, now in the hands of some of his tearful operators, but no, that game is not over until it is over with the appearance of super Kamala. We’ll see on November 4th.

At the time of the lottery being released, Dr. Llera was more than ready to seek the rectorship of UACJ. The election was yesterday. We have already described the result.

Llera did not even make it to the shortlist but he did well against Constandse, as did the other participants, Sergio Villalobos and Daniela Véliz.

Let’s see what luck Dr. Paco has in the next one. We are sure that he would like to lose the November election but have won yesterday’s election. His other operators at Ichife did not help him much.

Now you’ll know who’s who.