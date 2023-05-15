













She is a Twitter user, @tradfeminine, who made a comment that irritated several in this social network. what she said was ‘I’m shocked. This is the line of a GameStop. So many people waiting for a video game’.

To the above, he added ‘they could do a lot more like: 1) Gymnastics 2); Work in business 3); Reading’and finished with ‘instead they waste their life’. His message had 106 RTs and was cited more than 2,300 times.

Although some agreed with his point of view, the fans of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom they didn’t take it well. To such a degree that he had to post a second message trying to justify what he had said.

@tradfeminine pointed out ‘I don’t care if people play video games. I would only recommend doing it after achieving something as a reward’.

Then he highlighted ‘THE PROBLEM is waiting in line for hours for a video game you could have bought online or later’.

Although you have a point about it The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the answers he got is that everyone does what they want with their free time.

Others pointed out that going to train to buy a video game is a way of living with other people, especially those who enjoy this entertainment.

In the times of the COVID-19 pandemic this was not possible and many chose to buy their games online. But that ended for everyone’s luck.

That is why many went to the store mentioned above to buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It’s quite likely that they already had it pre-ordered and just stopped by to pick it up. The message from @tradfeminine was also used by some to denounce the overweight of a few players.

Some of those who also decided to be present are influencers, informants, streamers and content generators from the video game industry. The vast majority of them did not support what @tradfeminine said.

Apart from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.