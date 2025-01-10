Electronic waste management has become a major environmental concern. In this context, an amateur has found a creative and sustainable solution to obtain electricity. According to data from the UN, collected by the technology portal TechSpotless than a quarter of e-waste generated globally is properly collected and recycled. Faced with this problem, an innovator nicknamed Glubux has decided to give a second life to more than 650 discarded laptop batteriescreating a charging system for your home that has worked without interruption for eight years.

Glubux’s power station-style system, installed in a modest shed just 50 meters from his house, combines old laptop batteries with solar panels, generating a independent power source from the electrical grid. This ingenious device not only reduces the amount of electronic waste, but also provides a sustainable and efficient energy solution. As noted by the creator in the forum Second Life Storageyour system has been able to power your entire house, including appliances such as the washing machine, without having had any problems with fire or battery swelling.

The beginnings of this ambitious project date back to November 2016, when Glubux shared its plans on the forum. At that time, it had already begun generating some of its electrical power with a modest set of 1.4 kW solar panels and a forklift battery. However, their vision was bigger and required a dedicated shed to house more batteries and charging equipment.

The great invention of Glubux

As detailed by TechSpot, With the determination to expand its facility, Glubux began collecting laptop batteries, reaching a total of around 650. Its process involved sorting and assembling these batteries in packs of approximately 100 Ah, using copper cables to ensure efficient connections. Although he faced certain challenges, such as uneven discharge rates between batteries, his ingenuity allowed him to overcome these obstacles, rebalancing and adapting the cells as necessary.

An interesting aspect of the creation of Glubux is its focus on individual cells of laptop batteries, which often come in more compact formats. The outlet explains that, instead of using complete batteries, Glubux decided to mount these cells in custom racks, a process that required technical knowledge and effort, but resulted in a highly functional and efficient system.

Today, After eight years of successful operation, Glubux has upgraded its installation to 24 solar panels, each with a maximum power of 440 W. This upgrade ensures even greater power generation capacity, especially during the winter months, consolidating its focus on sustainability and energy self-sufficiency.