Loses control of her car, crashes into a house and gets stuck in the flames: Anne Heche in desperate condition

The health conditions of Anne Heche. The famous American actress was in fact the victim of a very bad car accident. The car she was traveling in crashed into a house in Los Angeles and caught fire. It took firefighters over an hour to get it out of the cockpit.

It is not the first time in the life of the Heche captain of the gods dramas. When she was only 14 his father Donald died of AIDS. In the same year the brother Born in a car accident.

Another of his sister, Cynthia, had died a few months after birth from a heart problem. In 2006, however, her sister Susan he died after struggling for a long time with brain cancer.

A few days ago, Anne Heche was in the Mar Vista a Los Angeles and he was driving his car, a blue Mini Cooper.

For reasons yet to be ascertained, but presumably due to high speed, the actress lost her driving control and ended up in bumping into the wall of a house.

The impact was very violent, so much so that the car exploded into flames and caught fire even the house same that she had bumped into.

The intervention of the fire fighters of Los Angeles, which, however, managed to quell the flames only after an hour.

The conditions of Anne Heche

Actress Anne Heche, famous for many high-level films, such as Donnie Brascoin which he starred alongside sacred monsters such as Al Pacino and Johnny Depp, would be in very serious condition.

Brian Humphreyof the Los Angeles Fire Department, said it took 59 firefighters And 65 minutes to reach, confine and completely extinguish the fire inside the severely damaged building.

The actress would report very severe burns and is currently in hospital struggling to survive.

Another reason why the Heche is known to the gossip world, is the relationship entertained with the other actress Ellen DeGeneres. Anne was in fact one of the first world stars to come out and publicly announce her bisexuality. The relationship between the two ended in 2001, when Heche met and began a relationship with the cameraman Coley Laffoonwith whom he also had a son