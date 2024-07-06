Juarez City.- This afternoon, a crash with a rollover occurred on Abraham Lincoln Avenue and Zempoala Street. No injuries were reported, according to personnel from the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, according to the report.

The driver of a black 2000 Toyota was driving north to south on Abraham Lincoln and lost control of the vehicle, jumping over the median strip and colliding with a 1995 Ford Aerostar pickup truck that was traveling north to south.

Traffic Safety Agents attended the scene and assisted traffic while insurance companies were informed of the accident.

The CGSV once again called on drivers to take extreme precautions and respect the speed limits, a factor that contributed to this spectacular accident.

