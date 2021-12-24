Image of the abandoned vehicle in the middle of the road. / ASSIGNED

A driver abandoned his car in the middle of the road after having suffered an accident in La Manga. The incident, which took place around 01:00 in the morning, blocked the passage and prevented about six vehicles from passing.

According to police sources, the injured man was carrying several empty beer bottles inside the vehicle and a witness explained that it seemed that he was drunk. When the police went to the scene, they found that the victim had also abandoned all his belongings, including valuables such as a computer.

He has been reported for leaving the scene of the accident and for the damage caused.