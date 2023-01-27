Los Angeles California.- A man shocked the crash a garbage truck on the house from his wife with whom he was in divorce proceedings. Patricia Dunn, 67, claims that her husband, Ronald Dunn, 62, he was trying to kill her.

The incident occurred on January 15. in Los Angeles Californiaand was captured on video by witnesses.

In the video you can see the man driving the truck to his ex-wife’s house in South Los Angeles, then backing up and hitting at least two cars in the street as a woman yelled “What is he doing?”

In an interview for local media, Patricia explained that she had obtained a restriction order against her husband earlier this month, but after filing the legal documents, Ronald became even angrier.

The victim also expressed be afraid for your life and your intention to sell the house. “I don’t even want this house anymore. I want to put it up for sale and move on because I don’t feel comfortable here anymore. I don’t know, I might come back. Who’s to say I won’t? A man who’s under that kind of anger, does he? who’s to say what he could do? He was trying to kill me. He really was,” Patricia stated.

The sheriff’s office reported that keep looking for Ronald Dunn on vandalism charges while investigating how he obtained the garbage truck.

The incident has caused concern among the local community as it calls into question the ability of the legal system to protect victims of domestic violence.

