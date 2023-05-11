He loses control of the car and collides with another car: for Andrea Hoti, an 18-year-old Kosovar, there was nothing he could do

He was called Admir Hoti the 18-year-old boy who, around 20:00 yesterday evening, Wednesday 10 May, lost his life in a serious road accident. The accident involved two cars and, in addition to the deceased young man, two other people were seriously injured. The episode in Portogruaro, Venice.

The river of blood continues to flow inexorably on Italian streetswith very serious accidents that, practically every day, cost the lives of people who would still have had a lot of life to live.

A particularly tragic one occurred last night at Portogruaronear Venezia.

It was about 8 and one o’clock Fiat Punto, coming from San Stino and heading towards Portogruaro, at the roundabout exit took the Mattei ring road. Near a curve, the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle, most likely due to the wet asphalt from recent rains.

Just at that moment another motorist was arriving, aboard one Chevroletwho unfortunately could not do anything to avoid the clash.

The collision took place at a rather high speed and both cars remained badly damaged.

Indeed, the Fiat Grande Punto is practically broken in halfwith the engine and a wheel that detached from the passenger compartment and ended up in the middle of the roadway.

No way for Admir Hoti

He was driving the Punto an 18 year old boynamed Admir Hoti, originally from Kosovo but living together with his family in Italy, a Concord Sagittarius for some time now.

Upon the arrival of the rescuers, who arrived at the scene aboard ambulances, medical cars and other means, Admir and his Popewho sat next to him, were still inside the car and had lost consciousness.

Doctors pulled them out with the help of Fire fighters and they were immediately transported to the Angelo hospital in Mestre. The boy, whose condition appeared right away dramaticwas scheduled to undergo surgery, but his heart stopped just before entering the operating room.

The Pope by Admir e the other driver involved in the accident, seriously injured, would not be life threatening.

THE reliefs carried out by the authorities will serve to do clarity on the dynamics and causes of the accident.