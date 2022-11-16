A 51-year-old woman is hospitalized with severe burns all over her body. According to a first hypothesis, the husband threw flammable liquid on the woman and then set the fire. The fact would have happened in Montecorvino Pugliano, in the province of Salerno. The woman was first taken to the Ruggi d’Aragona hospital in Salerno and then transferred to the burn center of the Cardarelli hospital in Naples due to the seriousness of her injuries. The Carabinieri coordinated by the Salerno prosecutor’s office are investigating the incident. The position of her 52-year-old husband is being examined.