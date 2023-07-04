They were two 18-year-old friends, linked by a deep relationship. Max couldn’t take the pain of the news of Andrew’s death

A heartbreaking story that comes from Greece. Two 18 year old friendsbonded since they were children, grew up together, graduated together and who in the end, lost their lives together within hours of each other.

They were called Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall and they had decided, to celebrate high school, to go on holiday with their group to Greece, on the island of Ios.

One evening, while they had all gone out together to have fun, something unpredictable, unexpected happened, something that upset the life of the entire group. Andrew O’Donnell is moved away from the others and since that moment all traces of him have been lost. Friends raised the alarm and asked for help. The searches started immediately, which ended in the saddest way the next morning. The 18-year-old has been found at the end of life on the rocks, he fell and hit his head.

The doctors did what they could, but shortly after arriving at the hospital, the boy died forever. When Max heard the news, he collapsed. He couldn’t handle the pain. A heart attack it broke his life as well and reunited him with his best friend.

The authorities have opened an investigation file and ordered the autopsy on both bodies. Only after the exams, which could shed light on the whole affair, will the bodies be returned to the families, who will be able to organize the funeral.

The story shocked everyone who knew them, no one still can believe it’s all true, that the two 18-year-old friends are gone. There are numerous posts that have appeared on social media that show how much theirs friendship was deep, true and lasting. They shared everything, even the end of life. Max couldn’t accept the disappearance of his best friend Andrew. His heart couldn’t handle it too much pain.