Drama in the Macerata area, where a married couple falls into the lake with their car and drowns: they were 92 and 84 years old

They were 92 and 84 years old. spouses who lost their lives yesterday, Sunday 7 July, in Montefano, in the province of Macerata. They were both inside their car which entered the local lake and inevitably sank. Those present tried to intervene, but were unable to prevent the tragedy. What emerged from this drama.

It was the early hours of yesterday morning, Sunday 7th July, when those who were on the banks of the Montefano sports lakein the province of Macerata, they saw a car with two people on board, a married couple, fall into the water and sink inexorably.

On board that car there were Joseph Paolorossi92 years old, and his wife Rita Capolaretti aged 84. Young people who were on the scene did not hesitate to jump into the water and try to save those two lives, but the doors were locked from the inside. They also said they saw him looking straight ahead, as if he were still driving, while the woman, sitting in the passenger seat, screamed in despair.

The arrival of the rescuers on the spot, who pulled the car out of the pond and pulled the couple out of it, did not help to prevent their death, which probably occurred by drowning. The Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the incident and there is already a hypothesis, that of murder suicide.

The man, according to what has emerged, appears to have suffered greatly from the illness with which his wife had been fighting for some time now. He could no longer bear to see his wife in that state, as reported by people close to the couple and by the mayor of Filottrano Luca Paolorossi, who is also the spouses’ nephew. The mayor, at Rest of the Pughe said: