One of the most common financial recommendations given by specialists on the subject is to prepare for retirement because, no matter how successful your career is during your working life, When you reach old age, you could find yourself in serious trouble., just as it happened to Gretchen Key and her husband, who were forced to leave the United States.

The 69-year-old woman decided to share her story through an article published in the media Business Insider in which she recounted that both she and her husband They realized that they were not prepared to retire in the United States.

Because they did not invest enough in their retirement accounts, They were not able to access health care in the North American countryso they began to consider other options for living and Latin America turned out to be the best alternative.

Currently, he said, They live in a condominium on a beach in Ecuador paying only a fraction of the cost of their housing in Utah.

And the couple discovered that In Ecuador, health care prices were up to ten times cheaper compared to the United States and housing was around five times cheaper, which allowed them to forget about the stress of retirement and change their lives.

“You don’t have to give up and decide to live in a mobile home “For the rest of your life on rented land, you can come here and live well,” said the woman, whose full name was not revealed for privacy reasons.

She said that throughout her life she was able to generate good businesses and, together with her husband, they dedicated themselves to enjoying themselves and traveling, experiences that they do not regret, but, she admits, were costly. The problem is that they didn’t give enough importance to their retirement.

The American couple started a new life on the coast of Ecuador. Photo:Association of Ecuadorian Municipalities Share

Ecuador, an option for American retirees

When Gretchen Key and her husband began looking for alternatives to start a new life in retirement, they realized that, in 2013, Ecuador was the country with the most retired people.

This Latin country also involved the lowest income requirements of all those I had considered and many assured him that the community was especially welcoming.

After learning this information, her husband began looking for developments along the coasts until They found the ideal place for which they paid around US$115,000.

However, they point out that the process was not easy. They had to complete a series of procedures and hire an immigration lawyer. to support them through various screenings and background checks before finally moving in in 2016.

Now that they receive US$3,000 a month in social security, the couple lives comfortably in Ecuador. They say they spend less than US$1,000 a month on their daily lives and save the rest to return to the United States. and spend a few months a year in San Diego.

They did warn, however, that not everything is paradise. Gretchen noted that many homes are surrounded by barbed wire and that her condo has four security gates. In addition, the police do not usually respond to minor incidents and “The infrastructure is often chaotic and difficult to navigate,” which is why they are not very interested in exploring other areas of the country.