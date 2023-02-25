The moved memory of Claudio Lippi, guest and Live Life, together with the old cast of Buona Domenica: “I thought it was eternal”

There is no more Maurice Costanzothe father of all died forever at the age of 84, held by the hand of his beloved Maria De Filippi, after a week of hospitalization in a clinic.

Credit: Live Life

His lifelong colleagues, his friends from the world of television, politics and journalism, have failed to hold back the pain after hearing the unexpected news. Among these too Claudius Lippi which, guest a Live lifethe program hosted by Alberto Matano, failed to hold back the tears.

The conductor wanted to remember Maurizio Costanzo together with the entire old team of Happy Sunday: Paola Barale, Roberta Capua and Massimo Lopez.

Like everyone in the last few hours, Claudio Lippi also wanted to underline that he wasn’t just a journalist. Maurizio Costanzo was the author of a television that can never be repeated. He was the father of all and will be eternal, because he will live forever in the heart of anyone who knew and loved him.

We’re living in a moment that I don’t think I’ve ever experienced in 50 years of work, beyond the sense of guilt I feel remembering someone I thought was eternal. I don’t want to disrespect those who have already left us. I believe that Maurizio Costanzo’s secret is that he remained an eternal child. He laughed like a child and laughed at the bullshit too, pardon the word. This was a big secret.

Credit: Live Life

He was not only a good journalist, he was intelligent, polite and direct. Everything he had to say, he never said behind his back. He was the author of an unrepeatable television.

Even the other guests wanted to remember Maurizio Costanzo with incredible words. A journalist who never judged and who knew how to listen to his guests. The dad of the television he has forever changed the culture of Italy.