The carabinieri also retraced the route that the child would theoretically have taken. Still too many doubts.

After the discovery of the child who had disappeared in Locorotondo the Prosecutor’s Office does not stop studying the case which, in fact, has more of a grey area. In fact, a disturbing background is emerging from this story which, fortunately, lasted less than half a day.

The two-year-old boy had disappeared from his home in Locorotondo on July 30 and found after eight hours of incessant searching several kilometers away. The child’s removal, in fact, is at least excessive for the little one, on his own.

It is suspected that the child may have been the victim of a flash kidnapping, ended with a wound on the forehead, certainly also a lot of fear, but without serious consequences. Probably there was a change of heart on the part of the criminal or criminals, perhaps something went wrong, perhaps a mistake. In short, the child’s removal for several kilometers does not seem to be the first and only hypothesis.

The kidnapping hypothesis is currently being evaluated by investigators. As reported by ‘Corriere della Sera’, the child may not have left voluntarily. Even the mayor Antonio Bufano, in the moments following the discovery, highlighted how suspicious the situation was.

“Many tourists flock to our valley,” says the mayor, speculating that many would have noticed the child. The mayor continues that “perhaps the child crossed the land. It is not easy to understand, it will be up to the police to reconstruct how he was able to get away like that,” referring to the fact that the child walked at least four kilometers without being seen by anyone.

The parents, right from the start, thought that their son could not have come all that way alone and be removed from the courtyard where he played with his brothers. However, it will be up to the police to fully clarify what happened.

The child, fortunately, was found near a silkscreen, hidden under a tree of fig. A citizen who, like the entire community of Locorotondo, was personally involved in the search found him. However, that area had already been inspected previously and the traces of the little boy had been searched for by the police. The authorities had used the help of molecular dogs and drones.

The Carabinieri also retraced the route that the child would theoretically have taken, in the same conditions and in the same time slot. simulationwhich took place last Friday, highlighted how the path in the woods is not easily doable even for an adult. So, imagine what it could be like for a two-year-old child.