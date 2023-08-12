The family of Daniel Sancho, the alleged murderer of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, has hired a legal representative who has been put in charge of press communications while the case progresses.

Sancho confessed that he had murdered and dismembered the Colombian on August 3 and then disposed of the body parts, putting them in garbage bags and throwing them into the sea and a garbage dump.

For now, Sancho, son of Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo, is serving ten days in pretrial detention and is facing the Thai courts.

Meanwhile, Ramon Chipirras, criminologist and jurist hired by the Sancho family, went to a Spanish television program to reveal details about the progress of the case.

Edwin Arrieta, Colombian murdered in Thailand. Photo: Twitter @DPalomino10

“Its main mission is to have all the information possible about the facts and the investigation, as well as to be up to date with the phases of the Thai code to consider the possibility of working together from Spain,” they said in Europe Press.

(You can read: Rodolfo Sancho, father of the confessed murderer of the doctor, would have apologized to the family).

Among the details, he assured that It remains to be clarified if Sancho acted alonegiven that —taking into account the circumstances of the crime— it is difficult for a single individual to execute him, as explained by the aforementioned media.

From the Balfagón-Chippirrás Criminological-Legal Office, of which the aforementioned representative is a part, indicated that they had not seen a similar case: “Someone else has intervened in this, due to time and because we have access to certain information that tells us that these remains that the toilets have found could not have been made by a single person”, he asserted.

Chipirrás also assured that Sancho is going through a “psychological and emotional downturn” after his arrival in prison.

(In other news: The inconsistencies in the statements of Daniel Sancho, the murderer of Edwin Arrieta).

This is not the first person to consider that hypothesis. the criminologist Carmen Balfagón also pointed out to the Spanish media that Sancho could not have acted aloneToday it is possible that there was an accomplice who would have helped him.

“The dismemberment of a corpse takes a long time. They say that it can take three hours only if you are helped by someone, because to separate the members of a body you have to pull, for example, an arm, to remove the bone in its entirety,” explained the expert.

Balfagón also pointed out what for her would be inconsistencies in Sancho’s confession, such as the fact that he bothered to hire a kayak, but did not leave all the remains in the sea: “It seems that there is an agreement with another person, little arranged, for him to dispose of a body part at the landfill in a bag. And that person leaves the purchase receipt there for the material with which he allegedly killed him, ”she said.

(Of your interest: Did Daniel Sancho act alone? An expert doubts that he could have dismembered a body without help).

For now, they are waiting for the preliminary autopsy of the body to be carried out this weekend.

ELIM J ALONSO

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO

-‘Big Joke’, the Thai policeman who solved the case of the murderer Daniel Sancho

-‘We are very sorry for the death of Edwin Arrieta’: Daniel Sancho’s family speaks

-Police found Edwin Arrieta’s death threat against Daniel Sancho on his phone