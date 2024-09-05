A tragic episode occurred on the afternoon of Thursday 5 September 2024 in Irpiniain Montella, a small town in the province of Avellino. An 84-year-old man died after being stuck in the elevator of the apartment building where he lived. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in via Rinaldo D’Aquino, in the heart of the town.

The elderly man, who had lived in the building for years, was using the elevator as he usually did, but something went wrong: the system suddenly stopped during its journey, leaving him trapped inside the cabin. The man, already advanced in age, may have been taken ill by the tension or stress caused by the situation. Without being able to call for help, he lost consciousness while still locked in the small cabin.

The neighbors noticed the problem shortly after, suspicious of the elderly man’s absence and the fact that the elevator was not responding to the controls. Concerned for his health, they immediately contacted the emergency services. Within a few minutes, a team of Firefighters arrived on the scene, forcing the elevator doors to free the man. Despite the speed of the intervention, however, the 84-year-old was already unconscious when the rescuers managed to open the cabin. The Fire Brigade immediately attempted to revive himcarrying out emergency maneuvers while waiting for the ambulance to arrive, but all efforts were in vain.

The following also intervened at the scene of the tragedy: Carabinieriwho have started the usual investigations to clarify what happened. The body of the elderly man has been handed over to the health authorities for any tests. The news of his sudden death has deeply shocked the community of Montella, where the man was known and respected. The neighbors and residents of the building were left in shock, shocked by the sudden and tragic dynamics of the events.