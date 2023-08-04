The investigation into the case of 6-year-old boy died in Sharm el Sheikwhile it was in vacation with his family, have finally given an answer on the causes of death. The small Andrea Mirabile had gastroenteritis and received inadequate care. For this reason, his health conditions suddenly worsened, taking the child away from the affection of his loved ones.

It would be of unknown origin gastroenteritis diagnosed in the 6-year-old boy from Palermo who a year ago lost his life in Sharm el Sheikh. The little boy was on vacation with his parents at a luxury resort.

The Egyptian doctors would not have dealt adequately with the pathology that the child had and for this reason he lost his life. These are the conclusions of the medico-legal consultancy that the Palermo prosecutor’s office has arranged to shed light on the Andrew’s death.

The conclusions reached by the Italian doctors coincide to a large extent with what was also verified by the Egyptian colleagues, whom the local judicial authority commissioned for an initial autopsy on the little body of the 6-year-old boy.

According to the consultants of the Palermo prosecutor’s office, the Egyptian doctors would not have dealt with gastroenteritis quickly. The doctor at the surgery who visited him prescribed only some medicines for food poisoning.

Andrea Mirabile: gastroenteritis has not been treated with adequate and timely care

Only the day after the first symptoms, when conditions were desperate, did the doctors proceed to hospitalize the child. Andrea was already in a strong state of dehydration, due to dysentery.

Andrea’s parents also began to feel ill a few days after their arrival in Egypt. But doctors in Sharm said it was food poisoning. Andrea’s little heart stopped forever shortly after her arrival at Sharm International Hospital. While the father was hospitalized in serious condition. For the mother, 4 months pregnant, only mild symptoms.