Mexico. – The singer and model, Angela Aguilar A few days ago I published a photograph that caught the attention of users and quickly became a whole mockery and memes towards the singer for have used a “rope” as a belt in one of her outstanding outfits in which I pose with a colorful top and faded large pants.

The 19-year-old surprised fans on the social network of instagram After publishing the photos in which I pose very smiling and self-name that moment as; “Mérida, I miss you” after being on a musical tour through different countries of the Mexican Republic. However, on this occasion the interpreter of “La llorona” was the victim of You criticize in comments for using a “rope” or “rope” to adjust your jeans.

The publication received more than half a million “likes”, but without a doubt, the most outstanding are the comments where users began to criticize and make jokes to Ángela Aguilar for having used a “humble belt” and among the comments you can read phrases like; “Ángela, you are finally wearing the belts that I use, I already feel aesthetic”, “Her belt of hers Balenciaga”, “Emergency belt I thought that only I did it”, among many others.

Until now, Pepe Aguilar’s eldest daughter has not said anything about it, however, it was the host of the morning show “Venga la Alegría”, Carlos Perez “El Capi” who made the controversy even bigger, because, through social networks shared the publication of Ángela Aguilar In the form of a “meme” he wrote, “Hold on my Angela, the bonus is almost down” along with the photos.

The meme or publication of the official account of Calos Perez “El Capi” on Facebook managed to accumulate around 72,744 thousand user reactions, 10,000 shares and thousands of comments reacting to the belt of the artist Ángela Aguilar and comments like; “I copy the guy from 8”, “Pepe Aguilar looking for his pants, Ángela well aesterik”, “Ideas in five minutes”.

Undoubtedly, the regional Mexican singer, Ángela Aguilar has always surprised with her characteristic outfits from luxurious brands, but on this occasion, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar shocked users for using a “humble rope” as an accessory in his outfit.