Good news for the Gonzales family! In the recent episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’, the parents of June They were willing to take their daughter back to Recuay, her hometown, after the traumatic episode she experienced after being kidnapped by Benjamín. That decision, in addition to making the young nurse very sad, was highly questioned by the Gonzaleswho tried to convince Pink and Fair so that they left her in Lima, although without much fruit.

However, the one who unexpectedly came to the defense of the young woman was Diego Montalban. He also asked them not to take her away, since she was the one who saved her life. After that, July made her feelings known and she confronted her parents, to whom she pointed out that she was already of age and that she can decide for herself; For this reason, she insisted on staying in Las Nuevas Lomas. Fortunately, her request was understood by her parents, which sparked joy among her family and, of course, Cristóbal.