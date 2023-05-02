A US research team led by scientists from the Center for Behavioral Health – Neurological Institute of the Cleveland Clinic followed the clinical case of a 35-year-old man with red-green color blindness, the most common form of this disorder, who partially recovered his vision colors after taking hallucinogenic mushrooms. Psychoactive substances such as psilocybin improved his vision impairment, and while there is currently no objective data in the scientific literature “quantifying the degree or duration of improvement associated with the use of psychedelics”, as explained by the authors of the study, the case has attracted the attention of scientists from all over the world.

The scholars, coordinated by Professor Brian S. Barnett, professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Psychology of the Cleveland Institute, also announced that in several recent surveys other color-blind people have found an improvement in color vision after consuming psychedelics . The 35-year-old underwent the Ishihara test, done with images with figures visible only to those who are able to distinguish colors. Before taking the 5 gram dose of psilocybin the patient had achieved a score of 14, twelve hours later it had risen to 15, jumping to 18 after 24 hours and peaking at 19 after 8 days.

However, researchers believe that a single use of magic mushrooms could lead to an improvement in color blindness, potentially for some time. Further studies will be needed to ascertain the correlation between the intake of psychotic substances and the correction of color blindness: the effect probably linked to the ability to alter visual processing, but the biological mechanism involved is not known because the condition is mainly associated with a genetic defect.