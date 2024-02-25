Zelensky announced Putin’s calls in 2019 to cease fire in Donbass

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said during a large press conference that Russian leader Vladimir Putin raised the issue of a ceasefire in Donbass during their personal meeting.

The conversation between the two politicians took place on the sidelines of the Normandy Format summit in December 2019 in Paris. “He [Путин] constantly raised the issue of a ceasefire. I don’t remember exactly whether anything surprised me in personal contact, because it was like in another life,” Zelensky said, adding that he does not remember the details of the conversation.

When asked if he would pick up the phone if Putin called him, Zelensky responded with a joke. “He doesn’t have a mobile phone, how can he call me? And I haven’t worked with the telegraph since 1917,” said the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky spoke about the leaked counteroffensive plan

Zelensky also touched upon the failure of last year’s major counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, the Russian side learned the Ukrainian side’s plan in advance. “Our plans last fall were on the Kremlin’s table before the counter-offensive began. Period,” said the Ukrainian president.

He added that the Ukrainian army does not abandon offensive actions. “The main thing is to have a plan, and we have this plan. I can’t name the details… the fewer people know the plans of the Ukrainian army, the faster the victory will be,” the head of state said.

Last spring, it became known about the leak of secret Pentagon documents, which contained a description of the state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as information about the plans of the United States and NATO to strengthen the Ukrainian army.

Zelensky explained the change of commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and spoke about losses

It was the attempts to change the situation at the front in 2024 that led to the change in the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “The plan is about leadership. Several plans will be prepared due to information leakage. “Well, why am I changing someone, these are our internal moments,” said the head of state. He also said that an audit is currently being carried out in the army, caused, among other things, by the withdrawal from Avdiivka.

First of all, resolve the issue with reserves. The reserve was not properly prepared, this is a fact, we must admit it Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

On February 8, Zelensky dismissed Valery Zaluzhny from the post of commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed former commander of the Ground Forces Alexander Syrsky in his place. For a long time, the media wrote about the conflict between Zaluzhny and Zelensky, which, in particular, could arise due to the political ambitions of the military leader.

Zelensky also touched upon the army’s losses over two years. According to him, since the start of the armed conflict, 31 thousand Ukrainian soldiers have died. However, these figures aroused distrust, for example, in The New York Times, according to which, back in the summer of last year, American authorities estimated the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at 70 thousand.

The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Federation Council managed to declare the falsity of Zelensky’s words about the losses of his own army. According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, for Zelensky, citizens of Ukraine and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not people, but units who can receive financial assistance from the West.