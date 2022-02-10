He wanted to call Nancy Pelosi a ‘Nazi’, but Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene instead accused the Democratic leader of leading a “gazpacho police”. And obviously, the video in which Qanon’s follower elected to Congress, where she is one of the most ardent supporters of Donald Trump, has obviously gone viral, confuses the infamous Gestapo with the delicious Spanish cold soup with a hilarious comic effect.

In the video, in which the Republican appears with American flags in the background, Greene, protesting at security checks in the office of a Republican colleague, accuses the Democratic leader of using the Capitol Police as his “gazpacho police to spy on members of Congress, their legislative work, spy on our staff and American citizens who come to talk to their representatives”.

Accusations, and comparison with the Nazis, really heavy, but obviously the Republican’s incredible mistake attracted most of the ironic comments on social media. “At least she is setting a good example, she has certainly banned books from home for several years,” she tweeted is the dem Alexandra Ocasio Cortez, referring to the new crusade of the American far right to ban books in American schools.

Greene, for his part, she tried to make the best of a bad situation, and today she too tweeted a joke about the story: “No soup for those who illegally spy on members of Congress, but they will be thrown into the goulash.”

With regard to the accusations of Nazism against Pelosi, it is not the first time that the deputy, close to the American far right, uses this comparison: last year he had to apologize, after the wave of condemnations also by his party, for having compared the obligation of masks imposed in Congress to the stars of David that the Nazis imposed on Jews.