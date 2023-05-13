The initiative, during which the doctor makes home visits or to any place where the patient is, especially the elderly, without any financial compensation, was greatly appreciated on social media and was praised by many Egyptians and Sudanese as well.
Doctor Ahmed Nabil talked about the details of his initiative with Sky News Arabia, saying:
- I launched this initiative purely by chance, and I could not imagine the large and huge interaction with it to the point that it surprised me.
- I am a graduate of the Faculty of Medicine, Alexandria University, and since 2019 I have been on a fellowship to specialize in family medicine and primary health care in Aswan, and I already got that fellowship at the end of last March.
- The specialty of family medicine in which the doctor is able to diagnose all human diseases in all specialties.
- Recently, I was participating in a charitable initiative to screen the children of charitable kindergartens in Aswan.
- I found it an appropriate opportunity to take advantage of my travels and offer free examinations to our Sudanese brothers who came to our country because of the clashes in their country, especially the elderly who cannot go to doctors.
- As soon as I announced this initiative through my Facebook account, I received hundreds of calls from Sudanese nationals inside and outside Egypt asking me to go and check up on their relatives.
- Every day, I go to two or three visits to examine our Sudanese brothers, most of whom are elderly and suffer from chronic diseases, and long travel causes them complications.
- The goal of the initiative was not a desire for fame, but rather solidarity with our Sudanese brothers, and the nature of my work in the specialty of family medicine makes me mainly visit patients.
- This initiative came by chance and by personal effort, and it may be developed and expanded with charitable institutions and associations.
