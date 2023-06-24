In an exciting announcement that left her followers surprised and overjoyed, renowned influencer and social media personality Melissa Klug revealed through her Instagram account that she is expecting a baby with soccer player Jesús Barco. The news quickly went viral, generating a wave of congratulations and good wishes from her followers and fans.

Melissa Klug used the Instagram platform to share the exciting news with her followers. With a photograph in which she looked radiant and holding an ultrasound and a pregnancy test, accompanied by the Sport Boys player, the couple conveyed their happiness and enthusiasm for the arrival of their first child together.

The message that accompanied the image said: “You are already in my heart and a few months in my arms, how nice when something happens that you asked God for so much… a wish come true, we look forward to seeing you and now love multiplies my love”.

The announcement not only took Melissa’s followers by surprise, but also fans of the soccer player, who is recognized for his outstanding career in sports. The news of the pregnancy generated a wave of congratulations for both the couple and the future father, who expressed his emotion by posting the same content on his personal account.

“I never imagined feeling such a great emotion just knowing that in a few months I will see you for the first time, the only thing I ask of God is that he be born safe and sound. I love you so much my love,” he wrote.