He watched over the body for a day and then buried her in the garden, after beating her to death

New updates on the crime of Antonella De Rosa, the 43-year-old who lost her life at the hands of her ex-husband and was found buried in the garden of her home in Brazil after several days. The story shocked the community of Montecatini di Terme, Tuscany, where she had lived for many years with her mother and sister, after the death of her father.

The alarm was raised by neighbors, who had repeatedly witnessed violent arguments between Antonella De Rosa and her ex-husband. They hadn't seen the woman for several days and so they decided to alarm the Brazilian authorities. The 43-year-old's mother had also tried to contact her, without receiving a response. Relations between the two were tense, so much so that Antonella had requested and obtained a ban on approaching them. A detail reported by the newspaper Foggia Today.

Antonella De Rosa died on February 26th

The crime dates back to last year February 26, but the man's confession only came several days ago. The ex-husband stated that he hit the woman with a stick, at the height of yet another argument. He would have remained in the house with the lifeless body for a day and then he would have decided to bury him in the garden, where he remained hidden for 10 days. He defended himself, during the interrogation with the Brazilian authorities, declaring that he had acted for legitimate defense, as the woman allegedly attacked him. However, his version has not yet been confirmed.

The police inspected the house and found Antonella's lifeless body buried right in the garden. The news of the crime shocked the community of Montecatini Terme, where she had lived for a long time before moving to Brazil. Here, the 43-year-old worked as operator in a retirement home for the elderly.

The crime took place in a house located in rua Josè Castelani in Araquaria small town in the Brazilian state of Santa Caterina.

