Life expectancy of Daniela molinari, who in turn is a mother and grandmother and works as a psychiatric nurse at the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Milan, is to obtain a blood sample from her mother. Molinari, who has cancer, needs to undergo a new treatment so as not to lose hope, but her biological mother does not want to help her.

That sample would allow doctors to try to save his life with an experimental therapy, reconstructing his genetic blueprint. “They found my mother, but she refuses to help me. I hope with all my heart that he reconsiders because that is how he is condemning me to death. He is condemning my daughters to be left without a mother and my grandson to grow up without a grandmother “, was the heartbreaking testimony of the woman in the Italian media.

Daniela, 47, was abandoned by her mother when she was born. And he had to grow up in an orphanage and in the care of other foster families. Now he needs his biological mother to be able to process a DNA test to help him carry out a new experimental treatment.

Daniela Molinari is 47 years old today and she needs her biological mother.

“That is why I looked for the woman who gave birth to me. Now she was located by the Milan Juvenile Court, but she said no. She refuses, despite having received all possible guarantees of anonymity,” Molinari said to the newspaper Repubblica. “I’m not asking you to meet me, just to let them do some blood tests. Your refusal seems really incomprehensible to me.”

In 1973, when she gave birth, the woman chose not to have her name recorded in the documents, also requesting that all data be erased, as was lawful at the time. However, the Milan Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, addressed by Daniela Molinari in recent months, found that in the archives of the Sant’Anna de San Fermo della Battaglia hospital (in the Como area) there was a medical file that It contained the original of the birth certificate and the name appeared there.

“They called her, but she refused to appear and by phone she told me that it is too painful for her to remember that period of her life. A position that I struggle to accept because it seems really too rigid, “continues the Milanese nurse.” A law that puts the right to privacy of one person before the life of another is absurd and erroneous. “

The woman faces cancer and needs her mother.

To send her request for help to her destination, Daniela Molinari initially went to the newspaper Provincia de Como and then the appeal was relaunched by the Repubblica and other media: “When they called her from the court, she said that she recognized herself in the articles that she had she read and she already knew I was looking for her. I just didn’t want to be tracked down, “the woman added.

“I wonder how you sleep at night, how you live knowing that you have denied without the possibility of thinking twice what they asked you: a blood sample in total anonymity organized according to your rules and your will, which would not change anything in your current life , because no one would know, and that it would allow me to raise my daughter who is only nine years old and has the right to have her mother by her side. ”