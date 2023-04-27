On April 23, the 42nd edition of the London Marathon took place, better known as ‘TCS London Marathon’, considered one of the most important racing sporting events.

This year around 58,000 people participatedamong which were “42,970 registered from the United Kingdom, the United States with 3,446 and Ireland with 1,029”, according to Runner’s World, Specialized magazine.

Photo: Facebook: @Mark Davis

After the end of the event, the death of Steve Shanks, native of Nottingham, England, who was a lover of sports, in addition to having participated in other types of races and marathons.

The 45-year-old man had occupied second place, after having finished the race with 2:53:26, barely 12 seconds apart from whoever would have occupied first place.

The death became known after his wife, Jessica, made an announcement.

“It is with great sadness that I wish to announce the loss of my wonderful husband, Stephen Shanks. His passing was sudden and unexpected. He was returning home after spending the day running the London Marathon. As you can imagine, I am absolutely in a state of shock. shocked and devastated,” she said.

After the unfortunate news was known, the organizers of the London Marathon joined the condolences. “Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to learn of the sudden death of Steve Shanks as he was traveling home on Sunday April 23 after taking part in the London Marathon,” were some of the words paying tribute to the deceased.

“The cause of death will be established later through a medical examination. The family has asked for privacy and no further details will be released in accordance with their wishes,” organizers said in the message.

Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks as he traveled home on Sunday 23 April after taking part in the London Marathon. A fundraising page has been set up in Steve’s memory here: https://t.co/8HJePAUSkf pic.twitter.com/Dh0CyxMY32 — TCS London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) April 26, 2023

The causes of his death are investigated.

Laura Daniela Alarcon Vargas

