A woman in the United States took on the task of ordering the same dish in two famous restaurant chains in the country and in the end he gave his verdict regarding which serves the best breakfast.

This is Terri Peters, a woman who told through Business Insider his journey, which included Cracker Barrel and Waffle Housewhere he compared breakfasts and decided which was the best based on aspects such as price and flavor of the dishes. The breakfast that the woman ordered at both restaurants was biscuits and gravy with hash-brown potato and egg, a very popular food in the land of stars and stripes.

In this regard, Peters stated that Waffle House was the clear winner in taste and priceon the other hand, acknowledged that he did like the food at the Cracker Barrel restaurant but noted that some dishes were too expensive.

The woman also confessed that for years Waffle House had been a favorite breakfast spot with his family and after recently trying the Cracker Barrel Breakfast I was again completely delighted with the taste, service and price.

What kind of food do they sell at Cracker Barrel, an iconic American restaurant chain?



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. is a American restaurant chain and gift shops. It was founded in 1969 by Dan Evins in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Cracker Barrel serves a menu that combines traditional American food with Southern style and also has a gift shop selling nostalgic products and items related to the rural lifestyle.

Among the dish options you can find alternatives such as Pancake packages served all day longas well as waffles, eggs a variety of styles, bacon, sausage, hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, fried chicken, desserts and more. Takeout options are also available.