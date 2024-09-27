The first names of the new Amici students have been revealed. Among these, one in particular has captured the attention of the online public

There is no longer much time to wait before the highly anticipated talent showfinally it begins, again, with many viewers who have been impatient for a long time. He’ll be back on Sunday Friends and the return of one of the most loved programs ever on Mediaset returns with a truly special surprise. Spoilers reveal that among the new students there will also be a very well-known face.

The artist who is about to enter the most “spied on” school in Italy is ready to challenge himself in the singing category. In the new edition of Friendsamong other news, we will no longer see Raimondo Todaro, but in his place comes a celebrity from the world of dance, Deborah Lettieri. The dancer, just to mention her credentials, if necessary, is the only Italian to have the honor of performing in the legendary Parisian venue Crazy Horse.

The dancer has already had television experience as a sworn member of Dance Dance Dancethe Fox Life talent show. Remembering that experience that, in some way, comes close to Friendsrevealed about her career: “Physical selection is fundamental, because the Crazy Horse philosophy requires that on stage there are women who look like clones, which is why we use a lot of wigs.”

For the first episode a parterre of exceptional guests has been confirmed: Sarah, the winner of the last edition, Angelina Mango, another star who arrived gloriously from Maria De Filippi’s program, the singer-songwriter Mahmood, the journalist Francesca Fagnani, Cristiano Malgioglio, and the actors Marco Bocci and Ilenia Pastorelli. A great package of important guests to be “enjoyed” in the first highly anticipated episode of the new season.

The first names of the have also arrived new students Of Friends. Among these, one in particular has captured the attention of the online public. Among young people, many will have already recognized him: he is Diego Lazzari, a famous TikToker who is very popular on social media and in the past linked to a famous influencer.

Who is this awaited novelty, precisely? Diego Lazzari? Born in 2000 on November 14 in Genzano di Roma, Diego became appreciated on the web in 2017 thanks to the meeting with the members of the Vlog house, including Valerio Mazzei. His fame among the younger Italian public came thanks to TikTok, as well as his own YouTube channel, channels capable of greatly increasing his fame. Today Diego has over 220 thousand subscribers on YouTube, 2.2 million followers on TikTok and boasts an important milestone of 1 million followers on Instagram.