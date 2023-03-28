He comes home from work and finds himself on the set of a porn movie

It is an unbelievable story that took place in Dragona, between Ostia and Acilia, on the outskirts of Rome, where a man, returning home from work, found himself in the middle of a porn film set.

According to what has been reconstructed, the man, a 35-year-old, returned to his apartment several days ago with a certain advance compared to ordinary times, due to an unexpected event.

Once he arrived at his home, an apartment he had recently rented with a roommate, he found the owner of the house, who had kept a copy of the keys for himself, together with twenty other people in what had been transformed into a real hard movie set.

A violent dispute immediately broke out between the tenant and the owner of the apartment, which ended with the intervention of the agents of the X Lido Police district.

The 35-year-old had it recorded that a porn film was being filmed in the apartment and that “at least twenty men and women” were present.

The man also stated that he had asked the owner for an explanation with the discussion which soon turned into a quarrel.

During the argument, actors, actresses, technicians and cameramen, some of whom were without clothes and intent on shooting unequivocal scenes, immediately ran away.

The alleged crime is trespassing, but no complaint has yet been filed, which is why the prosecutor’s office has not yet opened a file.