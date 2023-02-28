Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez has an outstanding debt with the television host, Adela Micha, who in one of her live programs announced that they made a bet around the Mexican team in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

It’s been almost three months since the World Cup passed and in one of her programs Adela Micha recalled that the boxer has not yet paid her, which depended on whether the tricolor team reached the final of the World Cup or not.

“I invite you a bottle of Petrus if they reach the Final and you invite me a bottle of Petrus if they don’t reach the final”, the journalist agreed days before the World Cup began.

Adela Micha affirms that she is a great lover of good wines and that on her vacations she always buys good wines to sample the variety. Before this she makes the call to the mexican boxer about the bet they made.

“I bought some great wines for the holidays to try various […]. Canelo has not paid me, you are very bad. The word is kept and we must honor the word, do not disappoint me Canelo, I think he even forgot. He has to fulfill the bet”, said Adela Micha on the air.

Petrus wine bottles are one of the most expensive on the market, since they cost up to 140 thousand Mexican pesos. The Petrus wine bottle is of French origin and is aged for up to 19 months in oak barrels.